Essentia (ESS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $459,491.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $459,491.00 and approximately $59,204.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038613 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.16 or 0.05428374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001078 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

