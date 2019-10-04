ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) vs. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Financial Contrast

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S $1.98 billion 0.18 -$326.40 million N/A N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $5.83 billion 5.25 $1.18 billion $3.08 22.66

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S.

Dividends

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S does not pay a dividend. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S N/A N/A N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S 0 0 0 0 N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR beats ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers casuals, including body wear, swimwear, accessories, and shoes; sportswear; and lifestyle and home products, such as time wear, jewelry, eyewear, fragrances, socks and tights, and umbrellas, as well as products for mums under the Esprit and edc brand names for women, men, and kids. It is also involved in the provision of financial services; and property investment activities. The company operates in approximately 40 countries comprising Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific countries through a network of 20 eshops; 586 retail stores; and 5,482 wholesale points of sales. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ratingen, Germany.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

