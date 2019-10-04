ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 53,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

