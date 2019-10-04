EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $75.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

