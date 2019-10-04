EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 591,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,195. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.