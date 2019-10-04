EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $539.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $532.11 and a 200-day moving average of $475.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $554.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

