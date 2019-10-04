EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 181,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $94.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

