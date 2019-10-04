EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $176.73. 36,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.