EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $638,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on Docusign and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $27,899,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $299,046.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,830 shares of company stock worth $31,040,466. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.