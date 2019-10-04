EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VirnetX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VirnetX by 6,772.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

VHC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,607. VirnetX Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

