EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,392,000 after buying an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,483,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,592,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.54. The company had a trading volume of 535,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,786. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $366.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.28.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

