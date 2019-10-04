Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $70,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 256.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,187.37. 546,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,705. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,174.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

