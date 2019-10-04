Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.59

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.59 and last traded at $118.53, with a volume of 77528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $437,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 391.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

