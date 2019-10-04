Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.46 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Livecoin and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $49.55 million and $11.46 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00192222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.01016749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,656,142 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, AirSwap, Coinrail, IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Tidex, COSS, Upbit, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bancor Network, Binance, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

