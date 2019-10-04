Enigma (ENG) Price Up 35% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 35% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $29.76 million and $5.53 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004849 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, GOPAX, ABCC, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Liqui, AirSwap, Tidex, OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

