Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

ET stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 6,105,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,539,466. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.