EnergiToken Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ETK)

EnergiToken (CURRENCY:ETK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One EnergiToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last seven days, EnergiToken has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. EnergiToken has a total market capitalization of $340,941.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of EnergiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnergiToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038797 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.97 or 0.05433249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001079 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EnergiToken Token Profile

EnergiToken (ETK) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. EnergiToken’s total supply is 2,052,153,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,153,500 tokens. EnergiToken’s official website is energitoken.com . EnergiToken’s official Twitter account is @energimine . The Reddit community for EnergiToken is /r/EnergiToken . The official message board for EnergiToken is medium.com/@energimine

EnergiToken Token Trading

EnergiToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinrail, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnergiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnergiToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnergiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnergiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnergiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.