Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.30. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 311,885 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

