electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 737,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 198,412 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $1.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.51.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 18,974 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 205.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 49.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

