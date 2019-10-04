ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.11

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECIFY. HSBC upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

