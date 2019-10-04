Electra (ECA) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Electra has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $3,266.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000142 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,466,611,183 coins and its circulating supply is 28,599,454,630 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

