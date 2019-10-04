Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGO. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. GMP Securities cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 145,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.20. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

