Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:EMITF remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Elbit Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
About Elbit Imaging
