Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:EMITF remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Elbit Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

