Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,710.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $77,710.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00690466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011588 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,930,972 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.