eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of eHealth to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.07. eHealth has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $2,043,196.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,145.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares worth $18,016,648. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

