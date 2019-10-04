ECC (ECC) Trading Down 26% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $278.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031723 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00071822 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00131043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,198.62 or 0.99617492 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003623 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002270 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

