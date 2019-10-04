Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSE ETO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,996. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

