Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMN. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 785,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,067. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
