Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMN. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 785,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,067. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

