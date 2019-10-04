Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Shares of EMN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 785,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,067. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $95.03.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

