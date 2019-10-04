Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

DEA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 546,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,414. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $150,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $172,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,125 shares of company stock valued at $700,149. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,819,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,777,000 after buying an additional 312,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

