EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on October 31st

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 142.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.9%.

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 3,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $380.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.59.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

