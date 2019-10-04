Dynamic Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $14,033.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,220.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.02171273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.20 or 0.02735785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00698631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00703425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00458258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,804,020 coins and its circulating supply is 14,804,021 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

