dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) rose 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, approximately 109,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 443,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About dynaCERT (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

