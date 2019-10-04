Dusk Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $678,717.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $678,717.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,787,234 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

