Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dunelm Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday, reaching GBX 839 ($10.96). The stock had a trading volume of 372,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 859.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 880.86. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 992 ($12.96).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In related news, insider William Reeve bought 1,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £8,150 ($10,649.42). Also, insider Laura Carr bought 11,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $13,956,000.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

