DraftCoin (DFT) Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $124,189.00 and $21.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,695,046 coins and its circulating supply is 8,695,046 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

