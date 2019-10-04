Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.74.

Dover stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $93.21. 8,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,977. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $103.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

