Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 692,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $43.13.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

