Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.
Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 692,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $43.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
