Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.40 for the period. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $45.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $378,790.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,168.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 166,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,317,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,810 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.