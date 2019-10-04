Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE DII.B traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.47.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

