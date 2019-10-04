Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE DII.B traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.47.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

