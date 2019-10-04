Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 27,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061. The company has a market cap of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $669.98 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

