Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 27,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061. The company has a market cap of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $669.98 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

