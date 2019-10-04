Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $418.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 664,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

