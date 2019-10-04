Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 1,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

