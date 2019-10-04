Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $261.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $267.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $242.13. 867,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,142. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.60. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 125.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

