Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.97. 1,948,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $162.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

