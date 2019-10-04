Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,867 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Dollar General worth $88,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,197. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

