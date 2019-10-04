Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. FBN Securities set a $65.00 price target on shares of Docusign and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Docusign to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on shares of Docusign and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. Docusign has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $482,781.33. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $27,899,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,830 shares of company stock valued at $31,040,466. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Docusign by 4.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 6.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

