Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.89

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and traded as low as $114.90. Dixons Carphone shares last traded at $116.35, with a volume of 792,196 shares trading hands.

DC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.14 ($2.12).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -4.26.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.