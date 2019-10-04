DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 686,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,888. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 300,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $52,497,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 78.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after acquiring an additional 734,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 446,873 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,075,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $7,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.