Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Lessened by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

